The 1968-69 boys basketball team from Jenifer Junior High School assembled in the school gym in Lewiston for their group photo. They are, back row from left: Coach Phillip Crosby, Kent Jones, Bill Keller, Scott Winters, Craig Papst, Doug Fisher, Jim Dompier, Brian Larson; middle row: Kent Peterson, Jeff Hill, Frank Conover, Phil Martin, Wally Eckard, Dave Valliant; front row: Paul Haggland, Bert Young, Scott Allen, Barry Heasley, Jim Charlo, Richard Brookerman. The photo was submitted by Wally Eckard, of Lewiston, who reported the team that year finished second for the season with a record of 10-4. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1969: Jenifer Burros boys basketball
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region