Blast from the Past / 1969: All bundled up in Bovill

Five youngsters, all bundled up and booted, sat still for this 1969 photo in Bovill. They are, from left, Darrah Eggers, Barbara Warner, Dana Brady, Sue Waldron and Amy Jain. The photo was taken at the Jain family home on the east fork of Potlatch Creek, according to Karen Eggers, of Bovill, who submitted this photo. The occasion was a mother's birthday group which would meet regularly, according to Eggers, who is Darrah's mother. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
