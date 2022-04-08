Cars travel up and down an undeveloped Thain Grade under clouded skies in this photo published in the June 30, 1969, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying caption reads, “The last vestiges of the storm which blanketed the Pacific Northwest most of the last week were pictured yesterday from the top of Thain Grade in Lewiston Orchards, looking northwest toward Clarkston and the mountains. Weather forecasts for the Lewis-Clark Empire are for warming temperatures and some high cloudiness through tomorrow. Vacationers are promised only a slight chance of rain over the mountains.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1969: A view from Lewiston’s Thain Grade
