The Randall siblings pose with Santa in this Christmas photo taken in 1968 in Lewiston. They are, from left, Tina (Randall) Kalbfleisch, Debby (Randall) Canner and Blake Randall, the children of Ed and Sharon Randall. All still live in Lewiston. Blake Randall celebrates his 60th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1968: Three siblings visit with Santa
