The Lewiston High School students chosen to lead varsity cheering during the athletic events of the 1968-69 school year are shown in this photo published in the April 25, 1968, Lewiston Tribune. They are (bottom row from left) Patricia Swank, mascot; Diane McCall and Penny Presnell, cheerleaders; and Deborah Leach, mascot; (center row) Dan Merrell, yell leader; Sue Blake, cheer queen; and Doug Peterson, yell leader; (top row) Kris Frandsen, Joan Gabby and Chris Feeney, all cheerleaders. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1968: Ready to cheer for LHS teams
