This group of Lewiston District Campfire girls assembled for a photo as they attended the Grand Council Fire ceremony May 6, 1968, in the Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College) gym in Lewiston. Those pictured are, front row from left, Rosalyn Yochum, Cindy Hasenoehrl, Judy Parkhouse; middle row, Marilyn Benson, Roxanne Yochum, Virginia Kirk, Olene Anderson, Tamra Russel; back row, Renee Sweet, (unknown adult), Michelle Rambau. The photo was submitted by Renee (Sweet) Anderson who now lives in Clarkston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1968: at a Campfire Girls event
