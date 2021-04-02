The new manager of the Lewis-Clark Broncs posed with his family in the yard of their Lewiston home in this photo published in the June 9, 1967, Lewiston Tribune. Ray Hathaway, left rear, stands next to his wife, Mary Helen, with their sons, William A., left, and Ray Allen, right, kneeling in front. Hathaway and family were newly arrived from North Carolina, and he was ready to take the helm of the team for the 1967 baseball season. He had served on Guadacanal Island during World War II, and for the last 20 years had managed and coached in professional baseball, after his own career as a pitcher was over. Hathaway would have to hit the ground running, as the Broncs season in the Northwest League was to open June 20 against Tri-Cities at Kennewick. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1967: The new Broncs’ skipper arrives in town
