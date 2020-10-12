The five young women comprising the Lewis County Fair Royalty sit on their float in preparation for their participation in the 1967 fair parade in Nezperce in this photo taken by Harry Koller of Craigmont. His daughter, Queen Linda Koller of Craigmont, is seated at the top. The other women who served as her princesses are (clockwise from bottom left) Charlene Ralstin of Nezperce, Patty (Pentzer) Mathison of Winchester, Sandra Knowlton of Reubens and Nancy Goodloe of Kamiah. Harry Koller owned Madison Lumber Co. and Western Auto, both in Craigmont, from 1964 to 1972. Queen Linda (Koller) Renner now lives in Clarkston with her husband, George Renner, who submitted this photo. She retired in 2016 from Columbia Grain in Craigmont and the Port of Wilma, and celebrates her 70th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1967: Royalty is ready for Lewis County Fair Parade
