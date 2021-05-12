Blast from the Past / 1967: Ready to cheer their teams

Six newly chosen cheerleaders for Lewiston’s Jenifer Junior High athletic teams assembled at the school for this team photo published in the Sept. 13, 1967, Lewiston Tribune. The girls who would be cheering during the 1967-68 school year are, front row from left, eighth graders Kathy Roseborough, Cheryl Steele and Marian Harris. In the back row are ninth graders Charlene Adams, Joan Helpman and Joyce Heidenreich. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
