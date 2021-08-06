Campers pack the spots in Lewiston’s Kiwanis Park along Snake River Avenue in this photo published in the Sept. 15, 1967, Lewiston Tribune. The photo caption notes the park, as shown Sept. 14, had become a popular late summer spot for tourists visiting Lewiston and noted the park has all the facilities, installed by the Lewiston-Clarkston Kiwanis Club, needed for trailers, including outdoor tables. A story published in the July 20, 1967, Tribune detailed plans to enlarge the park’s camping area to accomodate 30 camper or trailer units. Other work being done to improve the park for campers included clearing weeds, adding water faucets and utility poles to carry power lines to campers. Steven W. Bly, Lewiston Parks and Recreation director, told the Tribune for the July 20 story, “camping families at Lewiston’s Kiwanis Park have expressed appreciation that no fee is charged for the camping space.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1967: Good camping found at Kiwanis Park
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region