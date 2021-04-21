The five Williams sisters, all students together at Lewiston’s McSorley Elementary School in this 1967 photo, show off their school pride in their matching sweatshirts. The sisters are, front from left, Verna, Barb and Linda; back, Sheila and Rona. Their parents, the late Wally and Molly Williams, “made sure we all got sweatshirts to commemorate this special time in our lives,” writes Verna (Williams) Soyk, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Sheila (Williams) Struck lives in Vancouver, Wash.; Rona (Williams) Hall and Barb (Williams) Robertson live in Bonners Ferry; and Linda (Williams) Bowling lives in Lewiston. Hall celebrates her birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1967: Five sisters at McSorley Elementary
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What's your favorite way to go camping?
You voted: