In this photo taken at Christmas 1966, the Schubach sisters, from left, Kathy, Karen and Kim, show off their gifts while dressed in their best for the holiday, right down to their Mary Jane shoes and anklets. The photo was taken at the Ahsahka home of their aunt and uncle, Pete and Deanie Kubicek. Kathy (Schubach) Roberts, Karen (Schubach) Michael and Kim (Schubach) Veach all live in Lewiston, as do their parents, Bill and Prudy Schubach. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1966: Three sisters’ Christmas in Ahsahka
