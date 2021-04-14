Royalty from the first Asotin County Fair, held in 1939, was the attraction in the annual fair parade in this photo published in the May 1, 1966, Lewiston Tribune. They are 1939 Queen Doris (Floch) Reeves, seated at rear, and princesses Eunice (Halsey) Duthie, left, and June (Wilson) Lekander. The 1966 fair was the silver anniversary edition, according to the photo caption, and the float, which was the Asotin Chamber of Commerce’s entry, won first place in the commercial division of the parade. An accompanying story noted the parade crowd was estimated to be the largest in the history of the fair. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1966: The royals return to the fair parade
