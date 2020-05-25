Blast from the Past / 1966: She got to ride ponies every day

Katie Crumpacker was a lucky little girl because she could ride ponies just about whenever she wanted to. Katie is shown here at age 6 in this 1966 photo taken at her family home in Clarkston holding on to two of the ponies (Bingo on the right and Ann on the left) owned by her grandfather, Amos McConnell of Clarkston. Katie’s folks’ place in Clarkston was just a couple of miles from McConnell’s property, also in Clarkston, where he kept between 20 and 30 ponies, estimates Kate (Crumpacker) Spindler, who still lives in Clarkston. Kate says she loved the ponies — her favorite was named Pickles — and would head down to her grandfather’s place and ride the ponies back home, keeping them in a pasture there until her “collection” grew so large, her grandfather would remind her it was time to bring them back to his place. Her grandfather kept them for the enjoyment of his grandchildren, she said, and eventually began naming the ponies after the children. Spindler turns 60 years old this month, but remembers those ponies like it was yesterday. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
