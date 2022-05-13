Eight Jenifer Junior High School girls assemble in cheer formation at the Lewiston school in this photo published in the Sept. 10, 1966, Lewiston Tribune. The girls were chosen as cheerleaders the day before. They are, back row from left: Joan Helpman, eighth grade alternate; Lynn Adams, ninth grade alternate; Nancy Colburn and Marcia White; middle row: Charlene Adams, Cathy Feeney and Joyce Heidenreich; and front: Linda Massey, freshman. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1966: Ready to cheer for their team
