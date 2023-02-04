Blast from the Past / 1966: Lewis-Clark Normal’s new rally girls

The newly chosen "rally girls" for Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston pose for this photo published in the Nov. 4, 1966, Lewiston Tribune. The young women, all freshmen and all of Lewiston, were to represent the school at athletic events as combination cheerleaders and pompon girls, according to an accompanying story. They are, front row from left: Cindy McCracken and Nancy Edelblute; back row: Cathy Slasor, Fran Polumsky and Pat Haughton. They were chosen from a field of nine candidates. A "yell king" also was selected, but his identity would not be revealed until the debut of the rally girls at the first LCNS basketball game Nov. 22. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
