Blast from the Past / 1966: Girl shows her champion sheep

Shannon Dawson, of Clarkston, shows her sheep during the Asotin County Fair in Asotin in this photo published in the April 30, 1966, Lewiston Tribune. Dawson was a fifth grader at Poplar Elementary School (now Grantham Elementary) in Clarkston and her sheep, a cross-Suffolk-Hampshire, was named a champion in its class at the fair, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Shannon Dawson, of Clarkston, shows her sheep during the Asotin County Fair in Asotin in this photo published in the April 30, 1966, Lewiston Tribune. Dawson was a fifth grader at Poplar Elementary School (now Grantham Elementary) in Clarkston and her sheep, a cross-Suffolk-Hampshire, was named a champion in its class at the fair, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.