Blast from the Past / 1966: A family ready for business

Members of the Herndon family stand behind the counter of their Lewiston restaurant, Campus Corner/24 Flavors Ice Cream, in this 1966 photo. The owners and operators pictured were Laurie and Jack Herndon (back row) with their daughters, Leanne (left) and Jacque Herndon, standing in front. Leanne (Herndon) Grubb of Lewiston submitted this photo and reports the popular establishment, across the street from the Lewis-Clark Normal School, always had at least 24 flavors of hard-packed ice cream homemade by Jack Herndon for customers to choose from. He also made homemade doughnuts every weekday morning prior to opening, with hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Laurie Herndon made all the restaurant’s pies and soups, as well as handling all the bookkeeping. She also ran the college bookstore at the same location for 12 years until the school’s student union building was opened. The entire family worked at the business, and Leanne wrote, “I was a full waitress at age 12 with my first uniform and 25 cent tip. Pretty cool.” The couple operated the restaurant from 1956 to 1976. Jack Herndon died in 2010. Laurie Herndon lives in Lewiston and celebrated her 90 birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
