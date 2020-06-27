Blast from the Past / 1965: Woodcutters hard at work on the job

On a sunny day, this hard-working crew headed out for a day of cutting firewood and posed for this photo taken in June 1965. From left are Alfred Hendrickson, Diane Hendrickson and Mike Hendrickson, and they were cutting wood on the Elvin Hendrickson ranch at Anatone. Alfred was 75 at the time, and keeps one hand protectively on the arm of his great-granddaughter, Diane, who was 15 months and perched on the end of a log. Mike, Diane’s father and Alfred’s grandson, was 23. Elvin, the ranch owner, was Alfred’s son. The photo was taken with a Polaroid camera by Mike’s wife, Judy, and submitted by Mike. They live in Lewiston, and Diane now lives in Hillsboro, Ore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
