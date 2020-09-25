Some of the siblings of Ab Squires gathered in Kooskia in late summer to attend his funeral and pose for this photo taken in 1965. The funeral was held at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, and following the service, the family gathered at the Kooskia home of Irene and Jim Nickols, relatives of the family, for a quiet celebration of Ab’s life and some photos. The brothers and sisters able to attend the service were (from left) Edith Mohr, Oliver Squires, Easter Case, Ted Squires, Hattie Shaner, Jude Squires and Phoebe Oglesby. Albion E. “Ab” Squires died in Seattle in August 1965. This photo was submitted by Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller of Asotin, daughter of Hattie Shaner. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1965: Siblings gather in Kooskia for brother’s funeral
