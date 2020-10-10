Longtime Harris Ridge, and later Kooskia, resident Albion E. “Ab” Squires died in Seattle in August 1965, and his funeral was held at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. His nephews served as pall bearers for their uncler’s service and gathered at the funeral home for this photo. They are (from left) Robert Shaner, Clyde McGoldrick, Lee Squires, Walt Squires, Brian Oglesby and John E. Mohr. Following the service, the family gathered at the Kooskia home of Irene and Jim Nickels, relatives of the family, for a quiet celebration of Ab’s life. Robert Shaner now lives in Clarkston and Walt Squires lives in Lewiston. This photo was submitted by Ab’s niece, Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller of Asotin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1965: Pall bearers for their uncle
