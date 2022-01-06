Bill Holloway rides Scrubby with two of his daughters at his home along 13th Street in Clarkston in this photo taken in March 1965. Joyce rides in front of their dad while Jody rides in the back. This photo was submitted by Jody (Holloway) Ausman who now lives in Asotin. Joyce now lives in North Bend, Wash., and Bill still lives in Clarkston where he celebrates his 85th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1965: Dad and daughters go for a ride
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region