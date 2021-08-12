Ocea Brown (1895-1969) sits for this 1965 photo among his great-nieces and great-nephews on the steps of his home at 1521 Grelle Ave. in Lewiston. He built the house with his father, Thomas Jefferson Brown (1863-1944), after their first one burned, according to one of his great-nieces, Renee (Sweet) Anderson, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. Ocea Brown never married, she writes, and he sprayed, pruned and took care of fruit trees in the Lewiston Orchards. He owned the block of land from the house east to 16th street (where the fire station is) down to Cedar Avenue (which is now 15th Street E.) Those piictured are, front from left: Susan (Winkelman) Powelle, Ocea Brown, Kevin Winkelman, Renee (Sweet) Anderson and Bryan Winkelman. Middle row: Julie (Winkelman) Green, Ray Winkelman. Back row: Barbie Newmann, Kathy Newmann and Shelly Viers. Karen (Sweet) Rodgers is seated in the foreground looking away from the camera. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1965: A great-uncle and his littles
