This photo of a group of children from Asotin was taken Dec. 23, 1965, in the KLEW-TV studio in Lewiston and was submitted by Ed and Jody Ausman of Asotin. The photo (with names) was discovered over the summer by Jody Ausman’s parents in a closet at the Asotin Methodist Church. Ed Ausman, along with his sisters, Lori and Sheri, all are in the photo. The children are (front row from left) Cathy Gunther, Viola Hall, David Wiggins, Shawn Wiggins, Diane Wiggins, Eddie Earl, Donna Earl, Eddie Ausman, Mike Sargeant, Lori Ausman, Diane Hough, Dennis Hough, Lenna Wilsey, Ruthann Forgey, Wayne Hatton; (center row) Joan Ausman, Barbara Hall, Jay Wiggins, Nadine De’Jean, Jean Ausman (holding Andy Miles), Sheri Ausman, Debby Sargeant, Becky Forgey, Letha Gunther, Laurie Hatton; (back row) Beth Forgey (holding Cindy Sanderlin), Stanley Wiggins, Lewis Wilks, Rick Gunther, Blenda Mosher, Raejean Wiggins, Tauna Kimble, Dean Forgey, Rineta Hall, Pam Ausman, Christine Hall, Vicki Hall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1965: A Christmas gathering of Asotin kids
