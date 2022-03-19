Blast from the Past / 1964: Donkey in the snow

 Submitted by Cecelia Dober, of rural Whitman County

Ken Henson sits on a donkey while Gary Dunford stands next to him in this 1964 photo taken in northern Latah County. Henson now lives in Elk, Wash., while Dunford lives in Moscow, according to Cecelia Dober, of rural Whitman County, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

