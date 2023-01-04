Blast from the Past / 1964: Before he was Asotin County sheriff

Members of the Clarkston Police Department gathered at the station, 828 Fifth St., for this 1964 photo. They are, from left, Bonnie Franklin, Hubert Dimke, Herbert C Reeves, Bob Kreutz, Bo Miller, Jerry Steiner and Vern Harmon. Police Chief Leo Hellings is seated in front. This photo was submitted by Reeves' son-in-law, Russ Davis, of Clarkston, who writes Reeves was appointed as Asotin County sheriff in October 1969, and then was elected to the post in 1970. He was reelected for two additional terms, serving a little more than 12 years, and retired Dec. 31, 1982, at the conclusion of his third term. Reeves died in 2001. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
