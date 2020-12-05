Blast from the Past / 1964: A final meeting with the church pastor
Submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill

Members of the Kendrick-Juliaetta Methodist Youth Fellowship gathered for one final meeting in 1964 before the pastor of Kendrick Methodist Church, the Rev. Dave Braun and his wife, Mary, moved to Washington state. Pictured are (back row from left) Janet Westendahl, Nancy Hosington, Linda Hosington, (first name unknown) Holloway, Kathy Farrington, Leonard Eckman (helper), Dave Braun, Mary Braun; (center row) Karen Eggers (leader), Louise Hoffman, Carol Heimgartner, (first name unknown) May, Andy Sue Cox, Pat (last name uknown); (front row) Deanna Hollenbeck, RuthAnn Hutcheson, Janene Hosington, Debbie Cape. This photo was submitted by Eggers, who lives in Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

