Blast from the Past / 1963: Ready to cheer for Lincoln JH

Three Lincoln Junior High School students recently elected as cheerleaders posed in the Clarkston school for this photo published in the May 21, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. The girls, who were to be entering ninth grade in the fall, are Kathy DeTray (back), Wendy Jechort (center) and Shelley Smith, and the three would be the “official yell body for the junior high school,” a story published along with the photo noted. The girls were elected by the LJHS students, and in addition to cheerleader, DeTray was elected student body vice president and Jechort was elected secretary. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

Tags

