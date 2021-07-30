Blast from the Past / 1963: Preparing one of her specialties

Mrs. George Follett, of Lewiston, is shown in her kitchen preparing beef steak for one of her recipes in this photo published in the Nov. 21, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. Follett was featured in a cooking column by Trib food writer Sula Keeling, and shared her recipe for Beef Steak Roll with Dressing, which consisted of a pounded round steak filled with a Thanksgiving-style dressing and tightly rolled before browning and then oven-roasting. Keeling wrote, “Mrs. Follett loves to cook and is often called on to contribute her famous dishes to community food projects and dinners.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

