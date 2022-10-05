Blast from the Past / 1963: Nezperce High class of 1913 reunion

The six surviving members of the Nezperce High School class of 1913 sat for a photo during an all-classes reunion at the Masonic Temple in Nezperce in this image published in the June 2, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are, front row from left: Genevieve Nelson Duncan, of Lewiston; Mamie Stellman Baskett, of Nezperce; Myrtle Mitchell Moser, of Sarasota, Fla.; Beulah Carey Foster, of Yakima; back row: Floyd Rowe, of Spokane; John Booth, of Boise. A total of 48 NPH graduates attended the reunion as the class of 1913 marked its 50th year since graduation. Five of those attending the event had attended Nezperce schools all 12 years.
