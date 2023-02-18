Blast from the Past / 1963: New LCNS officers prepare to serve terms

Officers for the sophomore and freshmen classes at Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston take care of some business in this photo published in the Oct. 17, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. The sophomore officers are, bottom row from left, Linda Ashby, of Superior, Mont., vice president; Joyce Collins, of Nampa, Idaho, secretary, Dave Hyde, of Lewisiton, president; and Jody Bryant, of Nampa, treasurer. The freshmen officers looking over their shoulders in the back row, from left, Janice Wolf, of Lewiston, treasurer, Joelle Michaelis, of Lewiston, secretary; John Geidle, of Lewiston, president; and Dick Kelso, of Lewiston, vice president. Hyde took 61 of the 90 sophomore votes cast while Geidle took 82 of the 130 freshmen votes. A total of 220 students had voted in the election held Oct. 16. The "first duty of new officers would be to plan a money-raising project to finance the class dance fo the year." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Officers for the sophomore and freshmen classes at Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston take care of some business in this photo published in the Oct. 17, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. The sophomore officers are, bottom row from left, Linda Ashby, of Superior, Mont., vice president; Joyce Collins, of Nampa, Idaho, secretary, Dave Hyde, of Lewiston, president; and Jody Bryant, of Nampa, treasurer. The freshmen officers looking over their shoulders in the back row, from left, Janice Wolf, of Lewiston, treasurer, Joelle Michaelis, of Lewiston, secretary; John Geidle, of Lewiston, president; and Dick Kelso, of Lewiston, vice president. Hyde took 61 of the 90 sophomore votes cast while Geidle took 82 of the 130 freshmen votes. A total of 220 students voted in the election held Oct. 16. The “first duty of new officers would be to plan a money-raising project to finance the class dance for the year.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.