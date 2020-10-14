Mrs. David Barker poses, mixer in hand, in her Lewiston Orchards kitchen in this photo published in the July 25, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. Mrs. Barker was the subject of an accompanying column by longtime Tribune reporter and columnist Sula Keeling, which described how Mr. Barker was an avid angler. At the time of publication, he had caught “four giant sturgeon already this summer, among various other species.” The Barkers freeze a good portion of his catch, and give some away, and Mrs. Barker shared her recipe for deep fried fish, including a homemade batter and tarter sauce for dipping. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1963: Enjoying the harvest from the rivers
