Motorists began pouring across the new Spalding Bridge after a 1-mile section of U.S. Highway 95 between the old and new Spalding bridges across the Clearwater River was closed to traffic in this photo published in the Oct. 24, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. Motorists began crossing the new bridge Oct. 23 and using as a detour this new segment of highway on the south side of the river, according to the photo caption. The old, narrow section of Highway 95 on the north side of the river was closed to permit faster reconstruction. The huge stack of logs at the right of the roadway belongs to the Cleawater Lumber Co., the caption noted. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1963: Driving over the new bridge
