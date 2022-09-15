Blast from the Past / 1963: Arriving at Lewiston’s train station

Kathleen (Lorang) Conroy, standing at rear, posed with her five children in about 1963 at the train station in Lewiston after a journey from Portland to visit her sister, Bea (Lorang) Jacobs, of Lewiston. The Conroy siblings pictured are, from left, Sharon, Patty, Diane, Jim and Brian. The family traveled from Portland to Spokane, and then took a smaller train from Spokane to Lewiston, according to Diane Conroy, of Genesee, who submitted this photo. She writes it was the first time the children had visited their mom's hometown, and the train conductor let Brian sit up front and gave him a paper conductor hat, which he wore in this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
