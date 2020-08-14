Blast from the Past / 1962: UI’s record-setting relay team

The four fleet-footed members of the mile relay team of the University of Idaho’s track team lined up on the chalk to pose for this photo taken in 1962 at the UI in Moscow. They are (from left) John Pasley, Curt Flisher, Nick Carnefix and Robert Johnson. The team held the record in the mile relay at the UI and were coached by Bill Sorsby. Flisher, who celebrates his 80th birthday this month, lives in Lewiston with his wife, Inez, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
