The Goodner girls enjoy opening their stockings at their Burrell Avenue home in Lewiston in this photo taken Christmas Day 1962. Their mother, June Goodner, always included in the stockings, at minimum, an orange, an apple, various small denomination coins, and a coloring or reading book. The sisters are, from left, Karen Goodner, Elaine Goodner, Melanie (Goodner) Danelson and Annette (Goodner) Eldridge. These days, Karen and Annette live in Lewiston, Elaine lives in Clarkston and Melanie lives in Vancouver, Wash. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1962: Time to open Christmas stockings
