The three Beavert sisters sit grinning and holding their dolls in front of their family Christmas tree in this 1962 photo. They were living with their parents, Alvin and Louise Beavert, and grandparents, Leonard and Katherine Beavert, at a ranch home on top of the Lewiston Hill. The girls are, from left, Mary (Beavert) Jackson, 4; Teresa (Beavert) Willett, 8; and Cindy (Beavert) Slatter, 2. Louise, who submitted this photo, and her daughters, Mary and Cindy, now live in Clarkston. Teresa died in 2020. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1962: Three sisters had a very Merry Christmas
