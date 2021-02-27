A Ford Tri-motor airplane, nicknamed Georgia Peach, rests on the Moose Creek Airstrip in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area in Idaho County in this photo taken in September 1962. David Parsell of Kamiah, who submitted this photo, knows this particular plane quite well, as he flew in it at least eight times, he said. His father, Jack Parsell, did two stints as the ranger at the Moose Creek Ranger Station, and when he was a youngster, David was flown in to visit his dad in this Tri-motor. The plane was one of four of the type owned by Johnson’s Flying Service of Missoula, Mont., according to Parsell. He said the Ford Tri-motor was “quite a workhorse” for the U.S. Forest Service, especially when used in fighting fires, because “they had tremendous lift.” Smokejumpers especially liked the planes because they could fly at a relatively slow speed that made jumping out of them easier. Parsell said he doesn’t know who took the photo, and assumes it likely was in his father’s personal collection. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1962: This plane carried him to his dad
