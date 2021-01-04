A truck fitted with a snowplow blade is put to work smoothing out part of the road which served as the sledding course at Fields Spring State Park near Anatone in this photo published in the Jan. 29, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The course had been worn thin by about 80 Boys Scouts from Clarkston when they descended upon the park for their annual winter camporee, a weekend of learning and practicing outdoor skills. The Scouts also had fun coasting at great speed along the road-turned-sledding course. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1962: Smoothing out the sledding course
