Blast from the Past / 1962: Sharing favorite recipes

Shirley Lyons of Lewiston cuts out cookies in her kitchen in preparation for baking and sending them to her son serving in the U.S. Army in this photo published in the Feb. 8, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story written by Trib staffer Gladys Stevenson described some of the recipes Lyons suggested for tasty and quick entertaining. These included Cheese Hooies, a cheesy breadstick perfect for serving with soups or salads, and Skillet Cookies, which were no-bake cookies in which the ingredients were first melted together and then formed into balls. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

Shirley Lyons of Lewiston cuts out cookies in her kitchen in preparation for baking and sending them to her son serving in the U.S. Army in this photo published in the Feb. 8, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story written by Trib staffer Gladys Stevenson described some of the recipes Lyons suggested for tasty and quick entertaining. These included Cheese Hooies, a cheesy breadstick perfect for serving with soups or salads, and Skillet Cookies, which were no-bake cookies in which the ingredients were first melted together and then formed into balls. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags