Blast from the Past / 1962: Proud day for 11 Ferdinand kids
Submitted by Jerry Funke of Weiser

Holding candles and rosaries, and dressed in their best clothes, 11 Ferdinand children were assembled inside the old Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand for this April 29, 1962, photo. The important occasion was their First Holy Communion, and the new communicants were (back row from left) Tom Steiger, Roberta (Kinzer) Forsmann, Edith Lauer, Elsie (Ross) Reichlin, Ja’nice (Schaeffer) Stewart, Richard Inglis; (front row) Ralph Schwartz, John Lockridge, Sally (Kinzer) Rehder, Jerry Funke and Melvin Frei. Funke, who now lives in Weiser, submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

