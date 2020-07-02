Blast from the Past / 1962: New digs for books on the move

Harley Carman of Clarkston stands in the doorway of the new Nez Perce County Free Library District bookmobile in this photo published in the Sept. 19, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. Carman, the county bookmobile librarian, had driven the red-and-white vehicle to Lewiston from a Gertenslager Co. manufacturing plant in Wooster, Ohio, according to the accompanying story. The 1962 custom-built bookmobile, which would hold 2,400 books, would go on display at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston the next day. When the Nez Perce County Library Association was organized in 1959, according to the story, the state of Idaho loaned the county one of its bookmobiles, which it had been using until delivery of this custom vehicle. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
