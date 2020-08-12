Blast from the Past / 1962: Lewiston baker serves up a surprise

Frances Wilson cuts a slice of her Surprise Pie in this photo published in the May 24, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. In the accompanying story, it is revealed that the “surprise” is that, while the dessert tastes like apple pie, it contains no apples. A member of the Busy Bees unit of homemaker clubs sponsored by the Nez Perce County Extension office, the Lewiston woman said she often bakes and serves the treat to women’s group’s while entertaining. Her recipe calls for using soda crackers in place of the fruit. Also called Mock Apple Pie, the recipe has been around for many years and Ritz crackers often are an ingredient in place of the soda crackers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
