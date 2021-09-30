Blast from the Past / 1962: Hospital gets a new addition
The new west wing at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston is shown in this photo published in the July 17, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The photo caption reads, “The big expansion project begun more than a year ago at St. Joseph’s Hospital was nearing completion yesterday (July 16).” The hospital, now named St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, remains at the same Normal Hill location along Sixth Street. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

