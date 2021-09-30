The new west wing at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston is shown in this photo published in the July 17, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The photo caption reads, “The big expansion project begun more than a year ago at St. Joseph’s Hospital was nearing completion yesterday (July 16).” The hospital, now named St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, remains at the same Normal Hill location along Sixth Street. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1962: Hospital gets a new addition
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What is your favorite aspect of autumn?
You voted: