Blast from the Past / 1962: Completed projects for Latin class

Ruby Driskell, an instructor of Latin at Lewiston High School, inspects models of early Roman culture created by students in her five Latin classes, in this photo published in the Feb. 25, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Tribune reporter Sula Keeling tells about Driskell’s 136 students who are charged each fall by their teacher to choose a phase of Roman life and do a project to illustrate their chosen subject. In the photo, Driskell holds a chariot and horses while on the table before her are a Roman home, some ruins and a galley with oars and rowers, according to the photo caption. A model of the Appian Way and another chariot rest on the table in the foreground. Driskell’s students completed a variety of creations which featured bridges, chariots, clothing (including a toga modeled by the student), a clay sculpture of Socrates, an abacus and a slide show. Still other students produced heavily researched term papers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
