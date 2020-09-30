Lewiston brothers Mark Ridinger (left) and Mike Ridinger (right) flank their grandfather, Thurston Storey, also of Lewiston, as they take a look inside the cab of his road grader in this photo taken in 1962. The photo was taken in north Lewiston by Ida May Storey, Thurston’s wife and the boys’ grandmother. He was a general contractor who owned and operated his own equipment, and the brothers spent several summers with their grandparents on various area construction sites around the region, including Helmer, Idaho, and Bovill. Those early years spent observing his grandfather’s work may have influenced Mark Ridinger: He has worked 42 years for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department. This photo and information was submitted by Lynn Ridinger, Mark’s wife, and the couple live in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past /1962: Checking out grandpa’s road grader
