A helicopter piloted by Ned Gilliand of Lewiston lowered a cross into scaffolding around the steeple of the new St. Anthony’s Church at Greencreek in this photo published in the May 4, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Also visible is another pilot, Gerald Wilson of Lewiston, standing atop the scaffolding to help guide the cross to its mooring on the steeple. The two men kept in contact with each other by radio as they worked to line up the hollow base of the cross with the pipe it would rest on. According to a story that accompanied the photo, a group of about 200 townspeople and students from both St. Anthony’s Parochial School and St. Gertrude’s Academy at Cottonwood witnessed the drama as the 12-foot cross was carefully lowered into place on the church steeple. “The cross fell into place with a loud crash. The watching children gasped and cried out, ... But the cross was firmly in place,” according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1962: A delicate and precise operation
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region