Blast from the Past / 1961: Watsons mark 50 years of their store

L.C. and Margaret J. Watson stand in their general merchandise store at Spalding in front of shelves well-stocked with a variety of canned goods in this photo published in the May 21, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by longtime Tribune reporter Thomas W. Campbell and was published on the occasion of the store’s 50th anniversary. The couple were living in Stites when they decided to get into the mercantile business, and opened their Spalding store on May 17, 1911, according to the story. The couple sold their store in 1965 and the Watson’s store building still stands at the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding, according to www.nps.gov, though it is not open to the public.

