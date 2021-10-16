The cheerleaders at Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston posed in their new uniforms for this photo published in the Oct. 4, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The squad members, elected that fall by the students, were (from front to back) Linda Nordby, Nancy Taylor and Julie Williams. Their uniforms included white letter sweaters and bright green pleated skirts, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: Showing off their new uniforms
