Blast from the Past / 1961: School board member begins his term

Lewiston attorney Wynne Blake, standing, is briefed on school matters as he begins his term on the Lewiston School Board during a meeting at Lewiston High School in this photo published in the May 9, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. Others in the photo are, seated from left, George Henriksen, who was reelected president; Robert Willett, named vice president; and Leo Click, reappointed clerk-business manager. An accompanying story says Blake had been elected the previous month to serve a six-year term. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

