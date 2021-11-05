Lewiston attorney Wynne Blake, standing, is briefed on school matters as he began his term on the Lewiston School Board during a meeting at Lewiston High School in this photo published in the May 9, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. Others in the photo are, seated from left, George Henriksen, who was reelected president; Robert Willett, named vice president; and Leo Click, reappointed clerk-business manager. An accompanying story says Blake had been elected the previous month to serve a six-year term. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: School board member begins his term
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Leaves?
You voted: